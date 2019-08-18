SILSBEE, Texas — Two people were arrested after a robbery at a gas station in Silsbee early Saturday morning.

The suspects went into the Shell station in the 200 block of Highway 96 South with a handgun and demanded cash and the clerk's phone, then ran away on foot about 12:36 a.m. Saturday, August 17, Silsbee Police Chief Shawn Blackwell said in a news release.

The clerk gave the officers an description of the suspects. Officers soon arrested them and were able to recover the clerk's cellphone, Blackwell said.

J’Corrian Sells, 18, and Jamar McQueen, 19, both from Silsbee were booked into the Hardin County Jail. Hardin County Justice of the Peace Melissa Minton issued arrest warrants for both of them.

Sells and McQueen are still in the Hardin County Jail as of 4 p.m. Sunday, August 18. Their bonds total $100,000 each.

