BEAVERTON, Ore. — Three people were stabbed near the Murray Hill shopping center in Beaverton late Wednesday morning, according to police. One of the victims died.

At 11:48 a.m., Beaverton police tweeted the suspect was in custody and there was no longer any danger to the public.

Police told KGW after the stabbings, the suspect stole a car and left Beaverton before being taken into custody. Police haven't released the medical condition of the two surviving victims. The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

The stabbings happened sometime before 11:30 a.m. near the shopping center located at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Teal Avenue. Beaverton police responded to the Wells Fargo bank and Planet Fitness.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

VIDEO: Live footage from the scene

