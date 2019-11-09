PORT NECHES, Texas — A grand jury indicted two Port Arthur men Wednesday on felony theft charges after investigators said they stole a gun from an unlocked truck in Port Neches.

Christopher Como, 17, and Brenden Shields, 18, were indicted on felony theft of a firearm charges.

A man reported his Smith & Wesson handgun was stolen from his truck in Port Neches, and said surveillance video from July 14 showed a man take the gun from the truck while three other hid nearby according to a probable cause affidavit.

When the victim gave the video to investigators, a detective said he recognized Como and Shields as the suspects according to the documents.

Police shared pictures of Como and Shields with a news release, saying the two are suspects in several violent crimes in Port Arthur.

Police shared pictures of Como and Shields with a news release, saying the two are suspects in several violent crimes in Port Arthur.

Shields turned himself in to U.S. Marshals on Aug. 16, and Como was arrested in Houston on Aug. 20 according to police.

This is a developing story.