BEAUMONT, Texas — Two people were arrested and charged with human trafficking at a Beaumont hotel on I-10 late Thursday.

The arrest happened at 8:25 p.m. June 4 at the Executive Inn in the 4000 block of I-10 after police received a call that a missing teenager could be in danger. The caller told police about the situation at the Petro Truck Stop near I-10 and Walden Rod, Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release.

Beaumont Police officers searched several hotels nearby and were told the teenager was last seen at the Executive Inn.

The officers found the missing teenager with another teenager inside a hotel room with two suspects, Darrell Jordan, 22, of Beaumont and Paige Sidney, 19, of Groves.

Evidence at the scene pointed to human trafficking and detectives were called to the hotel, Morrow said.

Jordan and Sidney were both arrested and charged with trafficking of a person. Jordan was also charged with felon on possession of a firearm. Both were taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing, Morrow said.

