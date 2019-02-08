PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur and Nederland Police officers have arrested a pair of Nederland men in connection with a burglary and assault at a Port Arthur home Thursday night.

Port Arthur officers were called to the home in the 200 block of 9th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

When officers arrived they learned that two men had forced their way into the home and assaulted the homeowner during the crime the release said.

The two suspects, who officers were able to identify, ran from the scene.

The department’s newly formed “Crime Response Team” was able to track the suspects to a Nederland residence where they were arrested with assistance from Nederland Police officers.

The pair were charged with burglary of a habitation in connection with the crime which is being investigated by the department’s Crime Investigations Division.

