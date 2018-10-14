Port Arthur Police are looking for suspects in a robbery at a Port Arthur laundromat.

Two men entered Truong's Washateria on 9th Avenue on Saturday night, Oct. 14 at 7:51 p.m. The suspects were two black men brandishing weapons and demanded money, Port Arthur police said in a news release.

The two men fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

The case is being investigated by the Port Arthur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT