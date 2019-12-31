ANAHUAC, Texas — Chambers County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened at a Family Dollar in Anahuac Monday at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Two men entered the store and displayed a gun. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says one of the men pointed their gun at a clerk and customer demanding their phones. The store clerk and customer reportedly refused to give their phones to the two men.

Authorities say there was a small struggle before the clerk’s phone was taken. The customer continued to refuse to give his phone away. Afterward, the two robbers forced the customer out of the store without retrieving the customer’s phone.

Hawthorne says the two men then fled west towards Tony's BBQ. Deputies believe the suspects had a car waiting for them in that area.

Deputies say there was nothing taken from the store and the clerk's phone was found outside of the store in the parking lot.

The gunman was reportedly wearing a ski mask, dark blue hoodie, gray pants and black gloves. The other suspect was wearing a skeleton-style Halloween mask, black or dark hoodie, black or dark colored pants, with black gloves.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Chambers County full release..

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that tonight, December 30th, at about 8:30pm, two black males entered the Family Dollar store in Anahuac and displayed a handgun.

One of the black male suspects pointed the gun at the clerks and customer demanding their mobile phones. Both the clerks, and the customer, refused to relinquish their phones to the suspects.

There was a small struggle and the clerk's phone was taken, but the customer continued to refuse submission and the two black male suspects forced the customer out of the store, but never got his phone. The two black males then fled west towards Tony's BBQ where it is believed they had a car waiting for them.

The description given to Sheriff's Office detective is: both black males appeared to be young, maybe 18 or 19 years old. They both were described as tall and skinny. The gunman was wearing a ski mask, dark blue hoodie, gray pants and black gloves. The other suspect was wearing a skeleton style Halloween mask, black or dark hoodie, black or dark colored pants, along with black gloves.

Fortunately, there was nothing taken from the store and the clerk's phone was found outside of the store in the parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.

"I am very thankful that nobody was injured, and the suspects gained nothing from the robbery. If you know anything about this crime or any other crime, please call us at 409-267-2500, or Crimestoppers at 844-860-8477," said Sheriff Hawthorne.

