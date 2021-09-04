Two men from Orange facing attempted murder charges in connection with Vinton shooting

Louisiana officials were able to track down the two with the help of installed license plate reader cameras.

ORANGE, Texas — Two men from Orange are facing attempted second-degree murder charges in connection with a Monday shooting that sent one Louisiana man to the hospital, according to a news release.

On Monday around 5 p.m., officers with the Vinton Police Department were called to the 1400 block of Gum Cove Road for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim was a 25-year-old man from Sulphur. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is in a stable condition, according to the release.

James Williams, 20, and Tayvis Wilson, 21, both of Orange, were arrested three days later for attempted second-degree murder, the release says.

Louisiana officials were able to track down the two with the help of installed license plate reader cameras.

A witness of the shooting incident reported a partial license plate number to Vinton Police officers who later shared it with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. By using the LPR data, law enforcement officials were able to locate and arrest Wilson and Williams.

They were booked Thursday into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. No bond has been set as of Thursday night.

The following agencies assisted in the investigation:

Vinton Police Department

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Orange Police Department

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Orange County District Attorney’s Office



CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device