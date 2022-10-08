Two men arrested, facing felony charge after armed robbery turns into shootout and ends in wreck

Treyvion Wilson and Feliciano Garzao are being held on $200,000 bonds.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men already facing a felony charge could possibly face more after an armed robbery gave way to a shooting that ended in a wreck.

All three incidents took place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu shortly after 11:20 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting and a vehicle in a ditch.

When deputies arrived, they found a wrecked black Chrysler 300 in a ditch on the northbound service road near HEB, according to a Chamber County Sheriff's Office release. The back window of the Chrysler was found in the grass and appeared to have bullet holes in it.

Deputies also found an abandoned box that had a large amount of a “controlled substance” near the Chrysler and shell casings.

Multiple witnesses told deputies the Chrysler and a black sports car were involved in a shootout in the intersection, and the Chrysler looked like it was trying to get away from the sports car.

Witnesses also told deputies they saw two people leave the scene on foot, going southbound on 3180. More Chambers County deputies and Baytown Police responded to the scene in an attempt to find the two suspects.

A Baytown Police K9 patrol dog and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter were brought in to help with the search.

While investigating the first scene, someone called Chambers County dispatch from the Joseph’s Cove neighborhood on FM 565. The caller said he was robbed at gunpoint and two of his cars were stolen.

One of the cars that were reported stolen was the wrecked Chrysler, according to the release.

A deputy later saw a man who matched the description of one of the suspects and took him into custody. He was later identified as Treyvion Wilson, of Houston.

With the help of the Texas DPS helicopter, officials found the second suspect hiding in a field near Legends Bay. He was later identified as Feliciano Garzao, of Houston.

The Baytown Police K9 found multiple articles of clothing, including two ski masks and two jumpsuits, and more illegal drugs.

Wilson and Garza were both charged with aggravated robbery, and Justice of the Peace Randy van Deventer set their bond at $200,000, according to the release.

Officials learned Wilson also had four active warrants out of Harris County for charges including aggravated assault and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The Chambers County Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the incident and expects more charges to be filed.

