Two men charged with murder, one in custody after shooting in Beaumont's North End

BEAUMONT, Texas — Both men that police wanted to speak with in connection with a shooting in Beaumont's North End last weekend are now charged with murder.

Beaumont Police obtained murder warrants for Deshaun Tremaine Manuel and Joseph Gerard Matthews, Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release Monday, Nov. 30.

Manuel turned himself in and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail Thursday, Nov. 26, but Matthews is still at large, Morrow said.

Anyone who knows where Joseph Matthews is or any other information should call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crimestoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).

In a news release last week, Beaumont Police said they wanted to talk to Matthews and Manuel as persons-of-interest after a shooting last weekend that left one man dead and another injured. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 in the 1600 block of Glasshouse Street in Beaumont.

Officers who arrived at the scene on Glasshouse Street found Jacoby Jackson, 25, dead in the roadway from apparent bullet wounds. Another 20-year-old man was taken in a car to St. Elizabeth's hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, and he was treated and released.

Twelve hours later, another shooting happened at the Plymouth Village Apartments on Helbig Road. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins said the two crimes were not connected.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.