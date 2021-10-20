Two men caught on camera breaking glass door in burglary at Port Arthur business

Police are hoping you will recognize the two people they say burglarized a business in October.

Police in Port Arthur are looking for the community's help to identify two men they say burglarized a business in October.

The two men were caught on camera late at night on October 20 according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department. They can be seen in the surveillance video breaking a glass door to get into the building.

The slimmer man is seen wearing a red Nike hoodie and the "well-nourished suspect" is wearing a shirt with the word "cookies," and the back of his hoodie says "Hurley," police said in the post.

If you have any information about who the suspects might be, police are asking you to call Detective Flores at 409-983-8678 or get in touch with Crime Stoppers.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department Facebook post:

We need the public’s help identifying the suspects in this security video. They are seen driving a silver 4 door Chevrolet passenger car. The suspects committed a burglary at a local business approximately 11:45 PM on 10/20/21. You can see that the suspects are wearing distinct clothing, the slim male is wearing a red Nike hoodie. The well-nourished suspect is wearing a shirt that has the word “cookies”, the back of his Hoodie has “Hurley”. If you have any information on the identity of the suspects please call Detective Flores @ 409-983-8678.

If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the

P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward