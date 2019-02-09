PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A woman called 911 saying two men forced their way inside her Port Arthur apartment early Monday morning and one of them had a gun.

The break-in happened at the Villa Main apartments in the 900 block of Main Avenue around 1:14 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2. One of the suspects fled the scene after she called police, Port Arthur Police Sgt. Timothy Dinger said in news release. She was hiding inside her apartment and found the second suspect after she came out of hiding.

When officers arrived, they found the second suspect was being detained by a a guest of the woman who lived in the apartment, police said.

Officers arrested the second suspect and transported him to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating this incident.

