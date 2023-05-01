Two men arrested after truck crashes into ditch following chase involving Jasper County deputy

One of the men was arrested on an unrelated charge out of Newton County.

It happened Thursday, January 5, 2023. A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville around 8 p.m.

The deputy attempted to stop a red Nissan truck that was spray painted white and missing license plates, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's office release. The deputy was also trying to stop the truck due to other violations.

The driver of the truck refused to stop and a chase ensued. The chase ended shortly after it began when the truck crashed into a ditch on County Road 451, which is also known as Bon Ami Road.

Law enforcement took two men into custody, according to the release. Their names have not been released.

A 35-year-old Newton man is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, which is a third-degree felony, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, which is a class A misdemeanor.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on an unrelated charge out of Newton County.

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

PURSUIT LEADS TO ARRESTS, SUSPECTED STOLEN PROPERTY

On 01/05/23 around 8:00PM, a Jasper County Deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville, Texas. The deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Red Nissan truck which was spray painted white, missing license plates, and other violations. The vehicle evaded the deputy for a short time before crashing into the ditch on County Road 451, known as Bon Ami Road. Two individuals were taken into custody. A 35yo, white male of Newton, Texas is charged with Evading Arrest/Detention w/ Vehicle (3rd Degree Felony) and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon (Class A Misdemeanor). A 24yo, white male of was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Newton County. Further information will be released pending formal arraignment.

