Troopers spiked truck twice during high speed chase that crossed several counties, 2 men arrested

One of the suspects had an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested and are in jail after an almost hour-long high speed chase crossed several counties.

Jasper County deputies tried to stop a 2002 white Chevrolet pickup on Highway 105 in Evadale Tuesday. The driver refused to stop, and deputies began to chase the truck.

Deputies chased the Chevrolet for about an hour and through several counties, all the way to Interstate 10 in Jefferson County and then back to Jasper County. During the chase, deputies reached speeds from 90 to 100 mph.

The suspects continued to flee from deputies even after road spikes laid out by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers flattened one of the truck's tires.

The suspects were eventually taken into custody in Jasper County after troopers spiked the Chevrolet again.

At this time it is unknown what charges they may face.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 4:30AM, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop in on Highway 105 in Evadale, Texas. The driver of a 2002 white Chevrolet pickup refused to stop, and the deputy began a pursuit with the vehicle. The pursuit spanned several counties, speeds reached 90-100 MPH, and the suspects continued despite having a flat tire from road spikes. The pursuit lasted upwards of an hour and travelled all the way to IH-10 in Jefferson County and then back to Jasper County, where the suspects were taken into custody after their vehicle was spiked again by DPS. It was learned that one of the suspects had an active warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance. Two males, one of Buna, Texas and one of Corpus Christi, Texas were arrested and transported to the Jasper County Correctional Facility. Booking information will be released pending arraignment.

Jasper County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Silsbee Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lumberton Police Department, and the Orange County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this incident. We would also like to recognize our 911 Dispatcher, who maintained excellent communication with other agencies throughout the pursuit. It takes a team to keep Southeast Texas safe, and we are thankful for everyone it takes to get the job done.

