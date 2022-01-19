Lumberton ISD officials believe threats at high school, middle school were hoaxes

LISD is the second Southeast Texas school district to have campuses go on temporary lockdowns on Wednesday.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Two Lumberton schools were put on temporary lockdowns after they received what law enforcements believed to be fake threats on Wednesday.

Lumberton ISD officials were notified by Lumberton Police about potential threats at the Lumberton High School and Lumberton Middle School campuses on Wednesday afternoon.

Out of caution, staff and students at all campuses temporarily sheltered in place. However, district officials believe the threat was a hoax, according to a district release.

All campuses have returned back to normal operations and district officials are working with law enforcement. For the remainder of the school day, police presence at LISD campuses will be increased.

Earlier in the day, Nederland High School was put on lockdown after receiving a threat police said was bogus. A caller to the school said they were going to show up and shoot up the school according to Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter.

The threat forced students and staff at Nederland High School to go on lockdown for more than an hour Wednesday morning.

Officials noted that officials believe the call was a prank but said anyone found responsible would be prosecuted.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Lumberton ISD release:

Lumberton ISD was notified by LPD of a potential threat at LHS and LMS campuses. We sheltered in place at all campuses out of an abundance of caution. All campuses are back to normal operations and we are cooperating with law enforcement as we believe this entire incident was a hoax. We will continue to update the community with more information as it becomes available. Law enforcement will maintain a greater presence at our campuses for the remainder of the day. LISD thanks all local law enforcement for the quick response and attention to the safety of our staff and students.