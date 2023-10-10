Two Louisiana men arrested after high-speed chase, shootout in Calcasieu Parish with Vidor officer early Saturday

The Vidor officer chased the vehicle across Orange County and into Louisiana before it exited the interstate at mile marker four in Calcasieu Parish.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor Police officer got into a shootout with a pair of robbery suspects early Saturday morning after chasing them along Interstate 10 into Louisiana.

A vehicle doing about 120 mph passed a Vidor officer early Saturday at about 12:38 a.m. on Interstate 10 and kept going when the officer attempted to pull it over according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

The vehicle, which wrecked about a mile south of the interstate, had been stolen at gunpoint in Port Arthur on Saturday night police said.

The suspects, a 17 and a 20-year-old man from Sunset, La., ran from the vehicle and began firing at the Vidor Officer who returned fire but no one was hit according to the release.

They managed to elude police for several hours.

Officers and deputies from Calcasieu Parish, the Louisiana State Police, Vinton, Orange County and Vidor set up a perimeter to search for the pair.

Calcasieu Parish deputies were able to arrest the two men at about 9:35 a.m. along with one of their uncles who picked them up and tried to help them escape the area according to the release.

Charles Bracelon Armon, 20, and Trenston Semien, 17, both of Sunset, La., were arrested and both charged with illegal possession of stolen items, aggravated assault with a firearm on a peace officer, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated flight from an officer and illegal discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Semien was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Justin Jules Colligan, 43, also of Sunset, La., who police say picked the suspects up, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact according to the release.

All three are being held in the Calcasieu Parish Jail the release said.

Police say Armon and Semien are suspected in a series of robberies and car jackings in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana which are still being investigated.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

