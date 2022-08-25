'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles

The drugs were found on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department.

It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police Department Special Services Division conducted a narcotics investigation in the area of Calder Avenue and 7th Street around 3 p.m.

During the investigation, detectives saw what they believed to be a drug deal between two known drug dealers in Jefferson County. The suspected dealers were identified as Hezakiah Foster, 29 of Beaumont, and Kaylynn Hallmark, 28, of Nederland, according to a Jefferson county Sheriff's Office release.

Investigators stopped the vehicle Foster was driving and found what they believed was 20 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 14 grams of methamphetamines, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A passenger in the car was identified as Latisha Thebeau, 28, of Orange.

Foster and Thebeau were arrested and charged with two counts of "possession of a controlled Substance PG-1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams," according to the release. Both counts are second-degree felonies.

Detectives followed Hallmark, who was a passenger in a different car. The car was stopped in the 3400 block of Allie Payne Road in Orange.

The driver was identified as Michael Schexnider, 28, of Orange. Investigators found 2.8 ounces of what they believed to be methamphetamines in the car, according to the release.

Both he and Hallmark were arrested and charged with "possession of a controlled substance in PG-1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams." That is a second-degree felony.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release:

A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, The Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of 4 Individuals charged with Possession of Narcotics.



On Thursday, August 25th, 2022 around 3:00PM, Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police Department Special Services Division conducted a narcotics investigation in the area of Calder Avenue and 7th Street, Beaumont, Texas.



During the course of this investigation, Detectives observed a suspected narcotics transaction between two known drug dealers in the Jefferson County area. Those subjects were identified as 29 year old Hezakiah Foster of Beaumont, Texas and 28 year old Kaylynn Hallmark of Nederland, Texas.



Investigators stopped the vehicle that Foster was driving and discovered 20 grams of a suspected Heroin and Fentanyl mixture in their possession (see purple mixture), approximately 14 grams of suspected methamphetamines, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.



Foster and his passenger, 28 year old Latisha Thebeau of Orange, Texas were arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance PG-1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, both second degree felonies.



Detectives were able to follow Hallmark away from the carwash and observed her to be the passenger in the car. With the assistance of Orange Police Narcotics Investigators, the vehicle was stopped in the 3400 block of Allie Payne Road, Orange Texas.



The driver was identified as 38 year old Michael Schexnider of Orange, Texas and the passenger was positively identified as Kaylynn Hallmark. Schexnider and Hallmark were found to be in possession of approximately 2.8 ounces of suspected Methamphetamines.



Schexnider and Hallmark were both arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in PG-1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.



We appreciate the cooperative effort of all agencies involved working to help make SETX a safer place to live.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.