Two inmates injured during fight at Beaumont prison, investigation underway

One inmate was treated locally and the other received medical treatment outside of the facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after a fight at a Beaumont prison left two inmates injured.

It happened on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Multiple inmates were seen fighting around 10:15 a.m. at United States Penitentiary Beaumont, according to a USP Beaumont release.

Two of the inmates involved in the fight received minor injuries.

One was treated locally and the other received medical treatment outside of the facility, according to the release. The inmate who was treated outside the facility has since returned to the institution.

No other inmates or prison staff members were injured. Prison staff do not believe the general public was ever in danger.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified and an internal investigation has been opened.

The institution will return to normal operations status as soon as possible.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From s Bureau of Prisons release:

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at approximately 10:15 a.m., multiple inmates were observed fighting at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Responding staff immediately secured the area. Two inmates sustained minor injuries, with one inmate requiring outside medical treatment but has since returned to the institution, and the other inmate treated locally. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured during the incident and at no time was the public in danger. An internal investigation is ongoing and the institution will return to normal operations status as soon as possible. USP Beaumont is a high security facility and currently houses 1,484 male offenders. Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov. ##

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.