Two Groves men accused of distributing cocaine in Port Arthur arrested following discovery of guns, drugs

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two men who live in Groves but are accused of distributing drugs in Port Arthur were arrested after officers from two police departments found guns and drugs in a home.

The arrests come after the Port Arthur Police Department Narcotics and Gun Unit began an investigation into two suspects who they believed were distributing cocaine. Those two suspects were later identified as Alvaro Bethea and Darrius Dugas.

Police said the investigation revealed Bethea and Dugas lived in Groves but were distributing cocaine in Port Arthur, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

On May 10, 2023, the Groves Police Department helped the Port Arthur Police Department Narcotics and Gun Unit execute a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Amber Avenue in Groves. The warrant was for the "possible discovery of cocaine."

Detectives found more than four kilograms of powder cocaine, three pounds of ecstasy tablets and two guns inside the residence, according to the release.

Bethea and Dugas were arrested, taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

