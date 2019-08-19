LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Two Dayton men were taken to a hospital by medical helicopter after they say a man jumped out of a truck and shot them while the two were riding bicycles on Count Road 428 in Liberty County Sunday night.

At about 11:45pm Sunday night, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that gun shots had been heard and two men were lying in the roadway of CR 428 in south Liberty County. According to Sheriff’s Lead Investigators Robert Dunn and Steve Rasberry, 20 year old Christopher Allen Wells of Dayton and 24 year old Quintin Lee Brown also of Dayton were riding their bicycles on CR 428 when a dark colored pick-up truck, possibly a 4 door pulled alongside of them.

Once the truck pulled even with the two men, the two victims alleged that an unknown Hispanic male got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and struck both men with some unknown object and then began shooting each of them. Wells was shot in the back, foot and abdomen and Brown was shot in the neck with what is thought to be a 9mm semi-automatic. Both men reported that a white male with a beard was driving as the truck sped away towards the City of Dayton.

Both Wells and Brown were transported by Life Flight to Herman hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both men claim they did not know their assailant nor do they know the reason for the assault and shooting.

According to Investigator Dunn the case is still under investigation and he is asking for anyone who may have additional information on this case to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936)336-4500 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP (7867). All “tips” to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available. (END)