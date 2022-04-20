Two dozen arrested, drugs seized in operation targeted at violent offenders in Port Arthur

Police said high crime areas were the focus of the two-day operation. Officers made 10 drug seizures and arrested 25 people.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — More than two dozen people were arrested and drugs were seized in a two-day 'Violent Crimes Operation' in Port Arthur last week.

The police department announced the results of the operation in a Facebook post on Wednesday. It was targeted at high crime areas to help find violent offenders in Port Arthur.

PCP, cocaine, meth, marijuana and synthetic marijuana were all seized in the two-day operation. The police department and US Marshals arrested 25 people on both felony and misdemeanor charges.

A gun was seized, two gang members were identified, and 183 traffic stops were made according to the post.

"Our goal is and will always be to reduce the crime in our city," the department said in the post. "During the hours of this operation, there were ZERO violent crime calls for service."

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

The Port Arthur Police Department Narcotics & Gun Unit along with assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety, ATF, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal’s Office conducted a two-day Violent Crimes Operation last week. The multi-agency collaboration was a huge success and resulted in the following:

25 Felony and Misdemeanor Arrests

1 Firearm Seized

2 Gang Members Identified, 1 Arrested

10 Drug Seizures, including PCP, Crack/Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Synthetic Marijuana.

Pills suspected of containing Fentanyl were also seized.

183 Traffic Stops

The focus of this and similar operations is to target the high crime areas and violent offenders in the City of Port Arthur. Our goal is and will always be to reduce the crime in our city. During the hours of this operation, there were ZERO violent crime calls for service.