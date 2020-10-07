Two charged with holding robbery victim at gunpoint, taking cash at home in West Orange Thursday

The victim told investigators he heard a knock at the door, and two men forced their way inside when he opened it

WEST ORANGE, Texas — Two people are behind bars after investigators say they forced their way into a house and demanded money at gunpoint on Thursday.

West Orange Police were called around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon about the aggravated robbery at a home in the 1800 block of Bowie Street.

The victim told officers that two men knocked at the door before forcing their way inside when he answered it according to a West Orange Police news release.

The two pointed a gun at him and demanded cash according to the release.

Investigators say once the victim gave them money, the left in an orange car.

Officers found the vehicle on 16th Street in Orange and made a traffic stop with the help of the Orange Police Department.

Two men and one woman were detained, and evidence was gathered during the stop, officers say.

After questioning, one of the males was taken to Hardin County Juvenile Detention and the other man was taken to the Orange County Jail.

Both are facing aggravated robbery charges. The woman was released, and charges are pending with the Orange County District Attorney office.