BUNA, Texas — Two brothers from Southeast Texas have been sentenced to serve more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking crimes.

41-year-old James Fabela and Benjamin Fabela, 36, both plead guilty on Nov. 15 2019, to "conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine," court documents show.

The brothers were sentenced to 135 months each in federal prison on Monday by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

Court records show the two have a four-year history of criminal activity.

Since July 2016, the Fabela brothers have been involved in a drug trafficking enterprise trafficking methamphetamine in the Buna, according to a news release.

The brothers have supervised, managed and controlled the drug trafficking organization with knowledge of the distribution of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The organization sold more than 700 grams of methamphetamine in total in Southeast Texas, court documents show.

Six others have been convicted and sentenced for their roles associated with the organization.

Ownership of their home in Buna was also forfeited, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Multiple agencies were involved in the legal process.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office all helped with the investigation.

