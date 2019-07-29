PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two Beaumont teenagers were reportedly assaulted and robbed in Port Arthur Sunday night. 

A 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy told police they were held up at gunpoint in the 100 block of Gillham Circle in Port Arthur at 8:32 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Sergeant Shannon Meaux said in a news release. The 19-year-old said she was assaulted, and the 16-year-old said the suspects demanded he hand over his possessions. 

The suspects then fled on foot, Meaux said. 

Port Arthur Police are still investigating, but Meaux said investigators have a possible suspect in this case. 

