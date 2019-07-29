PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two Beaumont teenagers were reportedly assaulted and robbed in Port Arthur Sunday night.
A 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy told police they were held up at gunpoint in the 100 block of Gillham Circle in Port Arthur at 8:32 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Sergeant Shannon Meaux said in a news release. The 19-year-old said she was assaulted, and the 16-year-old said the suspects demanded he hand over his possessions.
The suspects then fled on foot, Meaux said.
Port Arthur Police are still investigating, but Meaux said investigators have a possible suspect in this case.
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.
