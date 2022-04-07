Two Beaumont men indicted on felony charges in connection with the attempted shooting of two Beaumont officers

Jalon Nixon and Reginald Guillory are both charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men are both facing two felony charges after the attempted shooting of two Beaumont officers in early July.

Jalon Nixon, 18, and Reginald Guillory, 19, are both charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer in connection with an incident at a Beaumont apartment complex. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the two men on Wednesday.

Nixon and Guillory are being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $1 million, according to jail records.

The attempted shooting happened on July 3, 2022. Two Beaumont officers responded to the Glen Oaks Apartments located in the 500 block of Dowlen Road shortly after 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a civil standby.

When the officers got to the apartment, they knocked on the door and identified themselves as police.

Responding officers said they heard someone inside the apartment saying, “Who is it?” and “Open the door,” according to a probable cause affidavit. The officers again identified themselves as Beaumont Police.

Someone from inside the apartment opened the door, and police said they were confronted by two armed men. Officers said the men were pointing guns directly at them, according to the affidavit.

Body camera footage helped officers later identify the two men as Guillory and Nixon, according to the affidavit.

One officer said he heard the “click" of a trigger from one of the suspect’s guns, but the gun malfunctioned. Both suspects ran away from the officers on foot through the apartment, according to the affidavit.

Nixon was arrested by Beaumont Police. Guillory reportedly jumped out of a three-story window and fled from the scene.

Guillory turned himself in at BPD on Tuesday, July 5 around 5:00 p.m.

BPD Detectives have obtained two warrants for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant for Reginald Guillory, an 19 year old Beaumont resident (pictured below) in connection with the Attempted Capital Murder of two BPD Officers on July 3, 2022. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reginald Guillory is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 6:11 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to 520 North Dowlen (Glen Oaks Apartments) in reference to a civil standby. When two BPD Officers arrived, they attempted to make contact at the complainant’s apartment. Two suspects opened the door armed with handguns, pointed the guns directly at the officers and one of the suspects attempted to shoot the officers, however, the gun malfunctioned. Two suspects were detained from inside the apartment and two other suspects fled on foot. Through investigation, Detectives identified and apprehended Jalon Nixon, a 17 year old Beaumont resident in connection with the Attempted Capital Murder of two Beaumont Police Officers. Nixon was transported to the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is on-going and an additional arrest is expected.

