BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men have been indicted for federal violations involving carjacking and possession of firearm, among other charges.

Thaddiaus Joseph Thomas, 34, and Tremaurice Arthur Randall, 24, were indicted and charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, possession of firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The two men were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, March 4.

Thomas and Randall traveled to the Excellent Carwash on the 5000 block of Haden Road in Beaumont on Dec. 21, 2019, according to a federal news release.

Federal officials said the men were wearing masks when they approached a man who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Thomas pointed a pistol at the man in the truck and Randall ordered him to “give it up,” according to a news release. Afterward, Randall and Thomas pulled the man out of his truck and threw him on the ground, officials said.

Thomas then hit the man's head with the pistol and fired one shot toward his feet, officials said. Randall and Thomas then entered the pickup truck and drove away, according to a release.

If Thomas and Randall are convicted, the two men each face 20 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross.

