2 Beaumont men arrested for, accused of stealing from multiple area businesses

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men have been arrested and are accused of stealing from multiple area businesses.

Responding officers found two suspects at the business and took them to the station to speak with detectives. The suspects were identified as Dilan Garcia-Rodrigue, 27, and Danny Mouton, 46.

Police believe Mouton and Rodrigue have burglarized multiple storage units in the Beaumont and Port Arthur areas within the last few months. Both suspects were arrested and charged with burglary of a building.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a full Beaumont Police Department release:

On Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 9:00 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Public Storage located at 6160 Delaware in reference to a Burglary in Progress. Officers arrived and detained two suspects. The suspects were transported to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with Detectives. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are believed to have committed numerous additional burglaries of storage units in the Beaumont/Port Arthur areas in the last few months. They were placed under arrest for Burglary of a Building and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

They were identified as Dilan Garcia-Rodrigue, a 27 year old Beaumont resident and Danny Mouton, a 46 year old Beaumont resident (both pictured below- Mouton with facial hair).

The investigation into the series of storage unit burglaries is on-going and additional charges and arrests are expected.

