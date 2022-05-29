Beaumont man, teen charged with murder after deadly Saturday shooting

Beaumont Police found a man in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man and teenager are facing murder charges after a shooting in the city left another Beaumont man dead.

The deadly shooting happened on Saturday May 28, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the intersection of Steelton Street and Fillmore Street after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

When officer got to the scene, they found Willie Edwards, 34, of Beaumont, in a nearby parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Edwards was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Officers later learned a disturbance involving more than one person took place before the shooting happened. Detectives worked through Saturday night and into Sunday morning to determine who the suspects were and obtained two arrest warrants.

Detectives believe those involved in the shooting and responsible for Edwards' death are Isaiah Charles Brewer, 22, of Beaumont, and Algerreau Marquel McQeen, 17, of Beaumont.

Beaumont officers found a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects in the 2200 block of Avenue E on Sunday, May 29, 2022 morning, shortly after 7 a.m. After finding the vehicle, officers later learned where McQeen and Brewer were.

Brewer, McQeen, and several witnesses were taken to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with detectives.

Brewer and McQueen were arrested and charged with murder. They are both being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $927,000 bonds.

From a Beaumont Police Daprtment release:

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 8:39 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the intersection of Steelton and Fillmore in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located a victim in a nearby parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Beaumont EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as Willie Edwards, a 34 year old Beaumont resident.

