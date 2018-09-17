NEWTON — Deputies in Newton County arrested two burglary suspects and are looking for two more after a home burglary last week.

Deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary on County Road 2132 on Sept. 11, 2018 and were also advised that a man was chasing two suspects in an older two-tone pickup according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The man chasing the suspects, who lost track of them along County Road 2107, told deputies that his neighbors were not home at the time of the burglary the release said.

Deputies investigated and were able to identify the suspects as Keterian Adams, LaShanta Wafer, Jakobe Lewis and Lorenzo Hunter according to the release.

Adams and Wafer were taken into custody and booked into the Newton County Jail.

Lewis and Hunter are still at-large and deputies ask that anyone with information on their whereabouts call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 409-379-3636.

