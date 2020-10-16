Two men arrested with secret compartment, three suitcases packed with marijuana, pills on Major Drive

After searching both cars, Jefferson County deputies found three suitcases and a hidden compartment filled with marijuana, 3,000 pills and $48,000.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested with marijuana and pills hidden in a secret compartment and several suitcases during a drug bust on Major Drive in Beaumont Thursday.

Francisco Saldana, 45, of Cypress, and Michael Tran, 29, of Beaumont were arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force deputies were doing surveillance of suspicious vehicles on Major Drive near Willow Bend when they noticed a black Lexus sedan and a white Ford van that seemed to be traveling together, both driving erratically.

Both cars went off the road, drove across private property to avoid an intersection and got back onto the road, The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. said.

Deputies and a K-9 officer stopped both cars and noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the inside of the van and the black Lexus.

After searching the van, deputies found three large suitcases and a box with hydroponic marijuana. When deputies searched the Lexus, they found a hidden compartment added into the car, hiding 6.4 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, three large plastic packages with 3,000 pills inside and $48,000 inside a backpack.

Saldana was driving the van and Tran was driving the Lexus, The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Tran also had over $1,500 in cash in his pocket.

Investigators believe some of the pills are fentanyl and some are methamphetamine. The pills will be tested by the Jefferson County Crime Lab.

Saldana and Tran were both arrested for possession of marijuana and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges are expected.