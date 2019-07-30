PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches police are investigating after multiple suspects tried to burglarize a home on Baker Avenue on Saturday.

It happened on July 27 around 12:05 a.m., Port Neches Chief of Police Paul Lemoine told 12News by phone.

A woman was inside the house at the time of the burglary, but police are investigating whether the suspects knew she was in the home.

Officers arrested two suspects shortly after, and are still searching for others according to Chief Lemoine.

The Port Neches Police Department case remains under investigation according to Lemoine.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.