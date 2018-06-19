From the Orange County Sheriff's Office...

On Friday, June 15th the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Division responded to a travel trailer in the 300 block of Smith Lake Road in Vidor, Texas to serve a federal felony warrant on 34 year old Thomas Charles Jones for “possession with intent / and distribution of a controlled substance”.

The officers could hear an unusual amount of movement as they knocked on the door of the residence. Jones opened the door and officers observed a white female also inside the residence.

Upon further investigation, officers located an ounce of methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia in the area where the female had been originally observed.

The white female was identified as 30 year old Ashley Faye Alexander from Silsbee, Texas. She was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance.

Jones was taken into custody for the federal warrant and transported to the LaSalle Federal holding unit in Beaumont.

Alexander was transported to the Orange County Correctional Facility and given a $10,000.00 bond. She bonded out the next day, Saturday, June 16th.



