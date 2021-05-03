Man, woman arrested for Whataburger drive-thru aggravated assault

A man and woman from Beaumont are in custody for an aggravated assault that happened on January 17.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers have arrested two people who assaulted a man in a Whataburger drive-thru.

Timothy Walker, 45, and Queenasia Jones, 24, are in custody for an aggravated assault that happened on Jan. 17. The two were arrested on Wednesday, March 3 after warrants were issued for them.

Editor's note: The video above is from a Feb. 24, 2021 newscast.

Officers say the Beaumont man and woman were in a white BMW with no license plates in the fast food drive-thru around 1 a.m. when it happened.

They hit the 64-year-old man until he fell to the ground and then kicked and stomped on him, according to a release. The victim received multiple injuries as a result of the assault.

The driver of the BMW also removed a gun from under his seat and placed it in his waistband, but he didn’t display the weapon, according to the initial report.

The Beaumont Police Department said they appreciate the Crime Stoppers' tip that helped officers find the two suspects.