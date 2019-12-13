ORANGE, Texas — Two men were arrested after a search following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Orange.

The robbery happened at 7:22 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at M&S Grocery, in the 1000 block of FM 1130, in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville area.

"Investigators have been working diligently following leads, interviewing potential witnesses, and securing search warrants for electronically stored records," Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Janois Grizzaffi said in a release.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office approved a probable cause affadavit for the arrest of Brandon Michael Perritt, 21, and Horace Babineaux, 44. Both of them are from Louisiana but have been recently living in West Orange, Grizzaffi said.

Orange County Sheriff's Office investigator and Orange County Special Services and the West Orange Police Department found the suspects driving near Highway 62 and I-10. They were arrested and taken into custody without incident, Grizzaffi said.

Perritt and Babineaux were booked into the Orange County Jail on aggravated robbery charges. Their bond had not yet been set as of 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

Sheriff Keith Merritt said Crime Stopper tips were vital in solving this crime.

"We urge citizens to continue to be vigilant, observing their surroundings and to report suspicious or known criminal activity to local law enforcement or to Crime Stoppers," Grizzaffi said.

