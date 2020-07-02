PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two people were arrested after Port Arthur Police conducted an undercover gameroom sting.

Thu Huong Tran, 45, and Ngoc Nguyen, 48, were both arrested for illegally operating gaming facilities and charged with gambling promotion. They were both taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Port Arthur Police investigated two different 8-liner gaming businesses they believed were promoting illegal gambling during the undercover operation.

Around 6 p.m. Feb. 6, an undercover officer went to the Lucky Game Room in the 1110 block of 9th Avenue and the Shanghi Game Room in the 3900 block of Gulfway Drive to play 8-liner gaming machines. While the officer was inside, employees at both game rooms helped to promote illegal gambling, Port Arthur Police Detective Sadie Guedry said in a news release.

