BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a disturbance and a gun fire exchange in the North End Tuesday night.

After an earlier disturbance in the 3200 block of Ashwood Lane, several of the people involved came back to the house and started shooting through the front door at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release.

No one was hit by the gunfire, Morrow said. Witnesses on scene told officers the suspects fled in a gray Honda SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot.

One of the suspects threatened the people who live in the house on Facebook while officers were still on scene, Morrow said.

Not long after, another call to 911 reported more shots were fired near 4th Street and Cardinal Drive matching the same suspect and vehicle description.

An officer on patrol found the vehicle around 3:55 a.m. with several people inside, Morrow said. Detectives investigated and interviewed several witnesses.

Denzel Dimitri Garner, 24, of Beaumont, was arrested and charged with two counts of deadly conduct, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Noah Danzel Landry, 18, of Beaumont, was arrested for an outstanding Parole Violation. Landry was there when the crimes happened, Morrow said.

"Excellent work by our patrol officer for locating the suspect vehicle and our persons detectives for conducting a thorough follow-up investigation that led to the arrests of dangerous suspects," Morrow said.