JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two arrests were made Wednesday after a 911 caller told dispatch he arrived home to find some of his belongings in the bed of a suspicious truck in his driveway.

As the caller approached the truck, it sped away from the home in the 17000 block of Burrell Wingate Road according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.

Armand Ledee of Groves and James Jones of Port Arthur were arrested after a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy followed the truck to the dead end of Wiggins Road according to the release.

The deputy immediately arrested one when the suspects got out of the truck, and the second suspect was arrested later after being found hiding in tall grass nearby according to the release.

Investigators said everything stolen from the caller was returned.

Jones, 53, and Ledee, 45, were booked into the Jefferson County Correction Facility on a burglary charge according to the release.