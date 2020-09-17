Two 11th Street burglaries may be connected, Beaumont Police asking for information

Both break-ins happened at 2:30 a.m. nearly a week apart.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Investigators are looking into two burglaries that happened about a week apart in Beaumont and might be related.

Beaumont Police Department detectives are looking for a man they say broke into Dream Communication on N. 11th Street on September 9 around 2:30 in the morning. They say a thin black male wearing a ball cap, pants, tennis shoes and a long green shirt with a logo on the front used a stolen green Chevy step side pickup. The vehicle was found in the 2400 block of Potts street after the burglary.

On Tuesday, September 15, another break in happened at Unique Car Audio at 540 N. 11th St. Police say the suspect is a black male, possibly middle-ages with a bald or shaved head. He was caught on video with a brown older model Suburban.

If you know anything about the burglaries, investigators are asking you to call Crime Stoppers at (409)-833-TIPS. You can also use the P3 Tips apps to submit your tip.