JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man from Orange was sentenced to 159 years in prison without parole for sex crimes, and investigators said one of the victims was younger than 14.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office made a plea offer to 62-year-old Joseph Earl Moore that would have given him a 45-year-sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child, to run concurrent with two 20-year sentences for sexual assault. But Moore told the judge he didn’t want the offer, he wanted the maximum and wanted them stacked.

While some may have thought his request was a sign of remorse, Assistant District Attorney Krispen Walker had a different take. She told 12News it appeared Moore was, “still trying to control the show, be the hero, a martyr. It's not all about him. We obliged his request so it would be over and the families can heal.”

The sentence was handed down this week by 163rd District Judge Dennis Powell.

Moore was arrested on August 14. Officials previously told 12News the victim was known to Moore.

