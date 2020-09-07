x
Orange County thief steals donated travel trailer meant for Tropical Storm Harvey survivor

BEAUMONT, Texas — A donated travel trailer meant to help someone who lost their home during Tropical Storm Harvey was stolen early Wednesday morning in Orange County.

The travel trailer was stolen at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, from the parking lot of the Orange County Convention and Expo Center according to a Facebook post by Orange County Disaster Rebuild.

Surveillance video at the center caught someone in a white extended cab pickup truck hooking up to the trailer and driving away with it.

The trailer was donated to an Orange County resident who lost everything during Harvey according to the post.

The post urged anyone with information to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 409-886-4276.

Post by OCDisasterRebuild.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

