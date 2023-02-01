Police: Vehicle stolen from West Orange-Cove CISD was used in early Monday morning smash-and-grab

Both the crimes happened early Monday morning, almost an hour apart from each other.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST ORANGE, Texas — Two police departments are investigating after a vehicle stolen from the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District was used in a separate burglary.

Both crimes happened early Monday morning, almost an hour apart from each other.

Around 4 a.m., West Orange Police received a call concerning a burglary at the West Orange-Cove CISD transportation building. When officers got to the scene, they discovered a truck was missing and the building had sustained severe damage.

Officials notified other law enforcement agencies in the area about the stolen truck.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a Stateline Valero in Orange reported that a truck ran through the store and people from the truck stole money from the store, After the robbery, the suspects fled in the truck.

The incident left the store severely damaged. An employee and contractor were in the store when the crime took place but neither was harmed.

Police believe the truck used in the smash-and-grab is the same truck that was stolen from the West Orange-Cove CISD building.

A trooper from the Texas Department of Public Safety found the truck at a dead end on Morrell Boulevard. At this time, the suspects have not been caught and it is unknown how many people were involved in either incident.

Two investigations are underway.

West Orange Police are investigating the burglary of the district transportation building and the stolen truck because the building is located in the City of West Orange. The City of Orange Police Department is investigating the smash-and-grab that happened at the store because the store is located in Orange.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.