Truck crashes into canal in Orange following police chase, investigation underway

The driver fled on foot after the crash.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating and searching for a suspect after a chase ended in a crash.

The incident took place shortly after 5 a.m. Orange Police chased a truck that was pulling a U-Haul trailer. The truck had a Frey's Nursery logo on it.

The chase started on the Interstate 10 eastbound service road near the Horseman’s Store in Orange. The chase went through Orange, along Green Avenue, and ended when the truck crashed into a canal near Cordrey Avenue at 16th Street.

The driver fled on foot after the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.