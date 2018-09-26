NEWTON — After being arrested in connection with a burglary at a shuttered private prison three East Texas men are now behind bars in the Newton County Jail.

Peter Wood, 39, of Cypress, Gregory Wallace, 41 of Hemphill and Tommie Ringo, 46 of Pineland, were arrested and charged with "engaging in criminal activity" in the crime according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

A 911 caller alerted the sheriff's office at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night that a vehicle was inside the locked compound of the Newton County Correctional Center the release said.

The private correctional center, which was formerly the Fillyaw Correctional Center, is located on Highway 87 near County Road 505 and is was locked uo and not currently in operation.

The caller reported that there was a lot of noise coming from the area.

Shortly after that the caller told the sheriff's office that the vehicle was leaving the the correctional center headed north on Highway 87 pulling a lowboy trailer with items that appeared to have come from the jail according to the release.

A City of Newton Police officer later apprehended the trio who were later arrested and charged in connection with the crime.

The three had a low boy full of stainless steel racks and kitchen equipment including a stainless steel sink and cabinet combo according to the sheriff's office.

They also had a stretcher taken from the medical area of the correctional center and would have first had to break into the fenced area and then break into the facility to steal the items.

© 2018 KBMT