Beaumont man found guilty of possessing child pornography, could face 100 year sentence

The Beaumont man was indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography in 2018. If convicted, he could face 10 years per charge.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man who was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of possessing child pornography images, could face 100 years in prison.

Brian Davison was indicted on 10 counts of possessing child pornography in November of 2018. If convicted, Davison face 10 years in prison per charge, according to Judge John Stevens.

A search warrant was executed by the Texas Office of Attorney General’s Child Exploitation unit in June of 2018.

The warrant was the result of an undercover investigation into the sharing and trading of child porn using BitTorrent peer-to-peer file sharing network.

Child pornography images, that included children between the ages of 7 and 9-years-old, were found on a Dell desktop computer seized during the investigation, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

