ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Jury selection is expected to start Monday in the trial of a man prosecutors say killed a 21-year-old whose remains were found buried in a wooded area in Pinehurst.

Samed Rafiq is accused of murdering his roommate, Nathan Anderson.

Anderson was reported missing in June 2017, months before his remains were found in a shallow grave behind a shopping center in Orange County.

The skeletal remains were located in October 2017 buried in an area off of MacArthur Drive in Pinehurst.

RELATED: Suspect in 2017 death of Southeast Texas man now in Orange County Jail after extradition from New York

RELATED: Father wants answers from law enforcement, son's remains found buried behind shopping center in 2017

Rafiq is in the Orange County Jail, held on a $525,000 bond. He's facing a charge of tampering with physical evidence and a murder charge according to jail records.

Kevin Van Horne, 32, was also arrested in the case and charged with evidence tampering according to 12News file stories. Van Horne is still behind bars according to Orange County Jail records.

The pair had been persons of interest in the case ever since Anderson was reported missing by his family in June 2017.

Nathan Anderson's father, Mike Anderson, previously told 12News Van Horne and his son were friends. He said they knew Van Horne for about six years.

According to Anderson, his son was supposed to visit Rafiq in New York. When Anderson’s family hadn't heard from him, they called police to report him missing.

Nathan Anderson

KBMT

Samed Rafiq is charged with the 2017 murder of Nathan Anderson, 21.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Mardi Gras Munchkin Parade takes Beaumont

Stranger buys child's birthday cake and leaves emotional note behind

Nine dead in Turkey as 5.7 earthquake strikes western Iran