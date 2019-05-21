PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A jury is being selected in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a 25-year-old Port Arthur man.

The trial is expected to begin soon for Walter Stevens Jones, 21, who is on trial for murder.

Jones is held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Joseph Boudreaux died at the hospital after being shot multiple times according to investigators.

The shooting took place in March 2018 at Avery Trace Apartments in the 4200 block of Highway 365.

Witnesses told investigators that Jones was the shooter according to court documents.

Officers and EMS attendants performed lifesaving methods in an attempt to keep Boudreaux stable according to court documents.