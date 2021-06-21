Trial starts for man accused of shooting deputy in face with crossbow in Hardin County

Investigators said the arrow hit the deputy above his eye.

KOUNTZE, Texas — Testimony is set to start in the trial for a man accused of using a crossbow to shoot a Hardin County deputy in 2019.

Investigators said Taylor Shackelford shot Deputy Tom Lee in the face with an arrow in the 30000 block of Old Sour Lake Road in Sour Lake in June 2019.

Shackelford is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Lee shot Shackelford after he was hit with the arrow above the left eye according to a 2019 news release from Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis. The deputy was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital. Davis said the arrow did not penetrate Lee's skull.

Shackelford's family had asked for help from the mental health division at the sheriff's office according to a 12News file story. That's when Lee was dispatched with a Spindletop Center crisis worker to a house on Old Sour Lake Road.

While they were talking to the man, he came out of the residence armed with the crossbow and shot the deputy, Sheriff Davis said.

Lee had just transitioned to a newly created position, Mental Health Liasion Deputy, earlier that year according to Davis.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.