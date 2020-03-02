JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Trial is set to begin Monday for a Groves man indicted on an intoxication manslaughter charge in connection with a 2017 collision.

Richard Eric Bean admitted to drinking 3 Long Island Iced Teas before driving according to court documents. Mario Colunga was driving a motorcycle southbound on Twin City Highway, and ran into the back of Bean's truck near Tammy's Bar in Central Gardens. He died from his injuries.

Bean, 49, is accused of driving under the influence in the November 15, 2017, crash.

He'll go to trial before Judge John Stevens on Monday, Feb. 3.

If he's convicted, he'll face from 2 to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

RELATED: Affidavit: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter had three Long Island Ice Teas

Richard Bean, 46, of Groves, has been charged with intocxication manslaughter in the death of Mario Colunga. Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers live score updates, highlights

Watch: Bill Belichick trolls crowd during NFL 100 celebration

New details on China virus show challenge for outbreak control