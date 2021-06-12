Jury selection begins in trial of woman accused of striking, killing sanitation worker in 2018

If convicted of manslaughter she faces two to 20 years in prison.

ORANGE, Texas — Jury selection began Monday morning in the manslaughter trial of a 21-year-old woman from Orange accused of striking and killing a sanitation worker in 2018 in Orange.

Police say that Valyn Faulk was driving the car that struck the rear of a Waste Management garbage truck killing Derrick D. Cane, 28, of Beaumont, in November 2018 along Martin Luther King Drive in Orange.

Faulk, who was 18 at the time of the fatal wreck, will stand trial before Judge Courtney Arkeen in 128th District Court in Orange.

She is facing a manslaughter charge and if convicted could face a $10,000 fine and a prison sentence of two to 20 years.

Faulk had originally faced intoxication manslaughter charges but is now standing trial on manslaughter charges according to a court official.

Opening statements in the case may start as soon as Monday afternoon a court official told 12News.

In 2018 a investigators got a warrant to inspect Faulk's mobile phone according to 12News file stories but they did not initially find evidence that Faulk was talking or texting when the wreck happened.

A family member told 12news recently that Cane's family is frustrated with how long it has taken for the trial to begin.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.