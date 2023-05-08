Jury selection in trial of man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child began Monday

If he is found guilty, Michael Lawrence Pousson faces anywhere from 25 to 999 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection for the trial of a 41-year-old man accused of committing sex crimes against a child began Monday.

Michael Lawrence Pousson is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, which is a first-degree felony, according to Jefferson County Jail records. He was indicted on the charge on January 26, 2022.

If he is found guilty, Pousson faces anywhere from 25 to 99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. His punishment is set to be decided by a jury.

The trial comes after a victim, who was 7 years old at the time, made an outcry to police. The child was interviewed at the Garth House following the outcry.

The trial will be held before the 252nd District Court with Judge Raquel West presiding. The prosecutor on the trial is Tatiana Zelezniak, and the attorney is Laurie Perozzo.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

